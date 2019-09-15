Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 504,893 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,893 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $10,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carnival by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,754,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,518 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carnival by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,797,000 after acquiring an additional 292,550 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Carnival by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,025,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,194,000 after acquiring an additional 318,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Carnival by 131.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,100,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carnival by 5.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,065,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,145,000 after acquiring an additional 112,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $930,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald purchased 22,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $997,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Carnival from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. William Blair lowered Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Carnival to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.26.

CCL stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,024,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,441. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $67.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Carnival’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

