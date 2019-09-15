Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 37,845 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,845 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1,714.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kohl’s from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. OTR Global downgraded Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kohl’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kohl’s from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.06.

Kohl’s stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,884,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,044. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

