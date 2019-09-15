Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 11,924.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisign in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verisign by 208.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Verisign by 102.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verisign in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Verisign by 98.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.75.

Shares of VRSN stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.74. 271,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,584. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.28 and a fifty-two week high of $221.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.44.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. Verisign had a net margin of 51.38% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $306.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total transaction of $122,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.