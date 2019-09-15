Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,983 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,039,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,408,523,000 after purchasing an additional 190,871 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,152,280 shares of the software company’s stock worth $513,507,000 after purchasing an additional 384,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869,972 shares of the software company’s stock worth $368,471,000 after purchasing an additional 214,397 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Autodesk by 21.7% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,712,880 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,928,000 after buying an additional 484,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,709,360 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,355,000 after buying an additional 96,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $321,815.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total transaction of $412,489.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,736 shares of company stock worth $774,024 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADSK traded down $2.21 on Friday, hitting $153.48. 1,467,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,902. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,395.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $178.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $796.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Griffin Securities decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 price target (down from $164.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.48.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

