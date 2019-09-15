Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,657 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.07% of LHC Group worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth $20,374,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2,775.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,608 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,249,000 after purchasing an additional 147,300 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,838,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $519,530,000 after purchasing an additional 120,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.70.

Shares of LHC Group stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.61. 156,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,695. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.84 and a twelve month high of $129.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $517.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

