Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,222,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,712,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,640,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,330,401,000 after buying an additional 688,775 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,546,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,445,226,000 after buying an additional 318,092 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 21.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,973,712 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $497,205,000 after buying an additional 524,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16,626.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,689,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,673,049 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP stock traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.45. 2,866,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,036,204. The firm has a market cap of $118.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.40. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $128.08 and a 1-year high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.62.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

