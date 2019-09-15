Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 143,412 Shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,255 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 143,412 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Banco Santander Brasil were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBR. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 21.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil during the second quarter worth about $246,000. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BSBR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.01. 824,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,724. Banco Santander Brasil SA has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Brasil SA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BSBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander Brasil in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander Brasil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

