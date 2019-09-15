Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PESX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PESX) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.09). Pioneer Energy Services reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pioneer Energy Services.

Pioneer Energy Services (NASDAQ:PESX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $152.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of PESX remained flat at $$0.15 during trading hours on Friday. 285,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,750. Pioneer Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.18.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Energy Services (PESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pioneer Energy Services (NASDAQ:PESX)

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.