Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PESX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PESX) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.09). Pioneer Energy Services reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pioneer Energy Services.

Get Pioneer Energy Services alerts:

Pioneer Energy Services (NASDAQ:PESX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $152.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of PESX remained flat at $$0.15 during trading hours on Friday. 285,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,750. Pioneer Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.18.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Energy Services (PESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.