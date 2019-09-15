Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PHD opened at $10.56 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $11.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

