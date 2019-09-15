Plancorp LLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Plancorp LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 23.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 33.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Macquarie set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.23.

NYSE CAT traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $133.78. 3,510,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,988,585. The company has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $159.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.82 and a 200-day moving average of $130.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

