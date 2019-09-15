Plancorp LLC Reduces Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Plancorp LLC trimmed its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Commerce Bancshares accounts for about 0.9% of Plancorp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,242,000 after acquiring an additional 122,991 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.33. 302,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,904. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $69.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.94 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.41.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

