Plancorp LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Plancorp LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 30.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,711 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,383,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,958 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $81,364,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,529,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,296,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,538 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,387,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 24.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,154,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.03.

NYSE:T traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,594,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,839,162. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $280.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.