Plancorp LLC Sells 3,070 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Plancorp LLC decreased its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 6.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 8.2% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Pan American Silver by 5.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 5.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAAS has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $13.40 to $23.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

Shares of PAAS stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $16.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,791,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,178. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $19.48.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

