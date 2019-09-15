Plancorp LLC Sells 654 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Plancorp LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 96,065 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $36,802,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 21,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,967,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,234 shares of company stock worth $4,782,259 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.03. 11,615,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,791,938. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.70. The company has a market capitalization of $211.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.72.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

