Plancorp LLC Sells 7,512 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Plancorp LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.6% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 20.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 11,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $211.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.19. The firm has a market cap of $116.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $221.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen set a $231.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $192.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.33.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,306.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,659,900. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

