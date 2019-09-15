Plancorp LLC Sells 87 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Plancorp LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 35.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,048,475.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,586,371.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

SRE traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $141.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,248. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.91. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $104.88 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

