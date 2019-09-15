Plancorp LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Plancorp LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,021,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,357,000 after purchasing an additional 275,854 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,155,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,165,000 after acquiring an additional 272,685 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,002,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,649,000 after acquiring an additional 384,282 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,870,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,049,000 after acquiring an additional 31,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,811,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,707,000 after acquiring an additional 223,850 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.23. 15,277,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,124,056. The company has a market cap of $377.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $120.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.76 and a 200 day moving average of $109.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, June 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

