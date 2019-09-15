Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) Short Interest Update

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,083,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 2,215,300 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 446,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

PLYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks set a $11.00 target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

NASDAQ PLYA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. 51,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $164.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,000 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,344,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,075,000 after purchasing an additional 938,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 314,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,259,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 40,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,257,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 52,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

