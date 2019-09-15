Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Potlatchdeltic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.27.

Shares of Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Potlatchdeltic has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $48.70.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.17 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

