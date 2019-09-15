Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) has earned a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

In other Precision Drilling news, Director Kevin A. Neveu bought 35,000 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,055,966 shares in the company, valued at C$1,508,975.41.

Shares of PD stock traded up C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$1.85. 1,070,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,277. The company has a market cap of $543.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.02, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.83. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$1.36 and a 1 year high of C$4.96.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$359.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$343.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

