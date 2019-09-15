PRiVCY 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $77.00 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. PRiVCY has a market capitalization of $69,723.00 and $77.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRiVCY coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. During the last week, PRiVCY has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00179765 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00048064 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000055 BTC.

PRiVCY Profile

PRiVCY (CRYPTO:PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

