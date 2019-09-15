Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 1,509 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $94,248.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,329.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $53.05. 830,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,907. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.67. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.13.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.25). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.14%. The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NNN. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James set a $57.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

