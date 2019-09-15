Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 1,707 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 104.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ameren in the first quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ameren in the second quarter worth $57,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Ameren by 102.2% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

AEE traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,995. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.23. Ameren Corp has a one year low of $62.06 and a one year high of $78.88.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). Ameren had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEE. KeyCorp began coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ameren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on Ameren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

