Profund Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,469.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.52. 988,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.99 and a fifty-two week high of $115.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.76.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Entergy had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Entergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

In other Entergy news, Chairman Leo P. Denault sold 24,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,663,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $236,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,896,045 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

