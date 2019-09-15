Profund Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bob Shearer acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,127.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Oscar K. Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.62 per share, with a total value of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 114,519 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,799.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,375. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.93.

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $45.09. 10,935,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,860,099. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.73. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $83.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

