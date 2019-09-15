Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,298 Shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Evergy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,080,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,336,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,800,000 after acquiring an additional 212,498 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 11.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 101.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,750,000 after acquiring an additional 205,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $260,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Evergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Shares of EVRG stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.21. 1,338,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,961. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.72. Evergy has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $66.01.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

