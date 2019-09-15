Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 23,572 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 113.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 163,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 80,748 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Fastenal by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Fastenal by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 172,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 89,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.64. 3,195,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,893. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12. Fastenal has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fastenal from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $28,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $76,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,604 shares of company stock worth $138,479. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

