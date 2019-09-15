Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 226.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,715,806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,167 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $52,475,000. AJO LP boosted its position in NetApp by 594.6% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 417,379 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,941,000 after purchasing an additional 357,290 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 24.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $117,816,000 after purchasing an additional 332,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $21,590,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 23,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $1,454,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,875.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 38,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,350,902.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,336.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,561. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.57. The company had a trading volume of 888,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,337. NetApp Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 77.11% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

NTAP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Cowen upgraded NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.55.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

