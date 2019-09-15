Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given a $90.00 Price Target at Barclays

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) has been assigned a $90.00 price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.68. The stock had a trading volume of 12,418,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,329. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.29. Progressive has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,720,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,795 shares in the company, valued at $26,978,233.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $973,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,962.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,855 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 3.1% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 49.5% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Progressive by 3.5% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 23.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

