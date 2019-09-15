Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 287,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cato were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cato by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 123,868 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cato in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,591,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Cato in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Cato by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 99,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Cato by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 68,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cato stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 143,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,235. The stock has a market cap of $437.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09. Cato Corp has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $212.58 million during the quarter. Cato had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cato from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

