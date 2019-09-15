Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of LCI Industries worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 17.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of NYSE:LCII traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.13. The stock had a trading volume of 196,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,639. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $59.68 and a 52 week high of $97.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.37%.

LCII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

