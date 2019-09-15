Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,661 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.30% of S & T Bancorp worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in S & T Bancorp by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 21,370 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in S & T Bancorp by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in S & T Bancorp by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in S & T Bancorp by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STBA. ValuEngine lowered S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised S & T Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other S & T Bancorp news, insider David P. Ruddock sold 1,768 shares of S & T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $65,893.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,891.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.67. 92,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. S & T Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $73.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S & T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

