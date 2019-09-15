Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 2,200 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of Northwest Natural worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

NWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

In related news, insider Justin Palfreyman sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $34,735.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWN stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.81. The company had a trading volume of 131,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,796. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.04 and a 200 day moving average of $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.29. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $73.50.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $123.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.08 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

