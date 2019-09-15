Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,105,142 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,105,142 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FCPT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.26. 243,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.27. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $29.85.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 48.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCPT. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Four Corners Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

