Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 69,053 Shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 629,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 69,053 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.20% of Antero Resources worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Antero Resources by 1,440.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $60,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,685,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,746,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Antero Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Macquarie raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $10.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.48.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

