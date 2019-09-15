PTON Reaches Market Cap of $2.17 Million (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 69.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. PTON has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PTON has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One PTON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy and IDCM.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00200474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $120.05 or 0.01160565 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00088039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00015674 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PTON

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,396,297,838 tokens. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io. The official website for PTON is foresting.io. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork.

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

