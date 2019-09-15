Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 14,193 Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,193 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Parsley Energy worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,703,000 after purchasing an additional 443,379 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 31,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,311 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,007 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PE shares. Cowen set a $24.00 target price on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Parsley Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. MKM Partners started coverage on Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Parsley Energy from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NYSE PE traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. 3,734,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,766,179. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $31.05.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.53 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Parsley Energy Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

