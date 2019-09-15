Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 59,393 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,393 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Vereit were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,240,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,230,000 after acquiring an additional 424,000 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 306,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,777,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,042,000 after acquiring an additional 166,695 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,224,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,047,000 after acquiring an additional 38,564 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 60.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,928,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,832 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VER traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.58. 11,253,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,936,022. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53. Vereit Inc has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Vereit had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $312.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Vereit’s payout ratio is 76.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VER. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vereit from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Vereit from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vereit in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vereit from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.57.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

