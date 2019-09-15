Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,455 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 21,157 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBL. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $46,274,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 637.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 570,943 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 493,511 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,025,531 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,372,000 after purchasing an additional 483,966 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,116,342 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $52,337,000 after purchasing an additional 439,176 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,154,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $115,261,000 after purchasing an additional 425,920 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NBL. KeyCorp began coverage on Noble Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Noble Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Shares of NBL traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.04. 3,417,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,529,087. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 123.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $32.73.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 19.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Further Reading: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.