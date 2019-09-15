Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,086 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,681,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $804,766,000 after acquiring an additional 106,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,745,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,680,000 after acquiring an additional 136,759 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 8.8% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,670,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,570,000 after buying an additional 135,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,420,000 after buying an additional 14,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in CDK Global by 673.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,263,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,442,000 after buying an additional 1,099,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $50,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,415.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CDK traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.30. The stock had a trading volume of 401,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,427. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.28. CDK Global Inc has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $64.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDK shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

