Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.08 Million Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BFAM. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,818,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

BFAM traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.40. The company had a trading volume of 494,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $105.15 and a 12 month high of $168.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.96. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $528.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.57.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $629,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,655,883. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 6,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $986,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,932.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,327 shares of company stock worth $11,007,388. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

