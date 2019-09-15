Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $3.54 Million in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,600 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.12% of Altair Engineering as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,707,777 shares of the software’s stock valued at $99,673,000 after buying an additional 467,553 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,150,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after buying an additional 201,800 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,067,624 shares of the software’s stock valued at $43,121,000 after buying an additional 123,533 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 647,520 shares of the software’s stock valued at $26,153,000 after buying an additional 48,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 570,006 shares of the software’s stock valued at $23,022,000 after buying an additional 52,661 shares during the last quarter. 45.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $2,680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gc Investments Llc sold 20,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $847,407.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 490,115 shares of company stock valued at $18,688,805. 29.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ALTR traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $33.77. The stock had a trading volume of 639,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,175. Altair Engineering Inc has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.44.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

