Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,388 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 874.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 37.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.91. 2,198,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,506. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.86. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.92.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.47. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 100,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $5,099,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,872.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis P. Kelleher sold 95,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $4,591,665.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,200.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,343 shares of company stock valued at $11,786,901. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CF shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays set a $57.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

