Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVY. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,842,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 88.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 899,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,628,000 after buying an additional 423,328 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,819.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,624,000 after buying an additional 341,071 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 200.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 499,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,451,000 after buying an additional 333,200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 67.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 707,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,930,000 after buying an additional 284,234 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.67.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $246,261.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,813.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.63, for a total value of $482,936.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,480,707.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,490 shares of company stock worth $8,886,301. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVY stock traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.55. The stock had a trading volume of 803,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,679. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.34. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52-week low of $82.89 and a 52-week high of $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 52.67% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.28%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

