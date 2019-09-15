Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Position in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.32% of AtriCure worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 63,841.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other AtriCure news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,155,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,982. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $25.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72. AtriCure Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $971.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 0.33.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AtriCure Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

ATRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on AtriCure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities lowered AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC set a $39.00 price target on AtriCure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

