Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

PUBGY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Publicis Groupe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Publicis Groupe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

PUBGY opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.59.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

