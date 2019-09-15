PumaPay Market Capitalization Tops $7.57 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. PumaPay has a market cap of $7.57 million and approximately $57,804.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PumaPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit and Coinall.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $476.44 or 0.04608838 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000376 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PMA is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,675,631,270 tokens. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io.

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Upbit, CoinExchange, Coinall, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

