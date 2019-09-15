Pura (PURA) One Day Volume Hits $9.00

Pura (CURRENCY:PURA) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Pura coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Kucoin. Pura has a market cap of $382,372.00 and $9.00 worth of Pura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pura has traded up 90.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006109 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Pura Coin Profile

Pura (PURA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. Pura’s total supply is 182,906,553 coins and its circulating supply is 176,124,059 coins. Pura’s official website is mypura.io. Pura’s official Twitter account is @PuraSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pura Coin Trading

Pura can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pura should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

