QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Shares Gap Up to $3.99

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.89, but opened at $3.99. QEP Resources shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 7,401,002 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of QEP Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.93 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 44.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. QEP Resources’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

In other news, CFO Richard J. Doleshek purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 533,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,030.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Cutt purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,259.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 140,000 shares of company stock worth $534,450 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 165.5% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

About QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

