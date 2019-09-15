Qtron Investments LLC Invests $206,000 in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,904 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aneel Zaman sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $38,063.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,912,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $88,608.33. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,097.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,936 shares of company stock worth $11,956,304. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,973. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $77.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $580.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

